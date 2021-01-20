iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 260.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,197 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.