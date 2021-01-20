Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,749. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

