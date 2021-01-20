Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 30725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$661.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.74.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
