Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 30725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$661.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.74.

Get Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) alerts:

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.