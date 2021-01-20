Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 15,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

