Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

