Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.58 ($27.74) and last traded at €23.74 ($27.93). 265,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.06 ($29.48).

Several research firms have weighed in on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.63.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

