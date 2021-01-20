JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the lowest is ($1.83). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 405.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($5.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

