Jetcoin Trading Up 22.5% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $311,123.20 and $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00538914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.83 or 0.03900850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

