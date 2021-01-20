JMP Securities Increases BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $20.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:BRT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

