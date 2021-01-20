Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,013,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

