Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 2,979,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.