Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.01. 1,456,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

