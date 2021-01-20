John Kearon Sells 43,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £74,390 ($97,191.01).

SYS1 opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Wednesday. System1 Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84.

Get System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) alerts:

About System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.