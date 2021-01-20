Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $852.22. The company had a trading volume of 245,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $807.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

