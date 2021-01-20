Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. 3,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

