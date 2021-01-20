Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 266,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 13.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

