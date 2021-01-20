Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 3,729,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,679. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.