Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

