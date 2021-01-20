Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $8.34 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. 1,408,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

