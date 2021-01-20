Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in American Tower by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

