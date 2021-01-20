Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,153 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 25.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.40.

PSA stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.62. The company had a trading volume of 951,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

