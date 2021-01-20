Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

