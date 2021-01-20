Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

