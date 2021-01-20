Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

