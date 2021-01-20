JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $157.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Seaport Global Securities from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

