JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.34 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and $109.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.