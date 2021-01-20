JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 95,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
