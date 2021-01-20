JustInvest LLC Acquires 252 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ASML by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $549.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.77 and its 200 day moving average is $408.03. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $550.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

