JustInvest LLC Buys 48 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,173.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.49. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

