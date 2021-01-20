JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

