JustInvest LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN remained flat at $$3.29 on Tuesday. 5,851,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.