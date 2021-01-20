JustInvest LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises approximately 1.2% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

