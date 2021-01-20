JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

