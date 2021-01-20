JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. ABB comprises 2.1% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

