JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 3,086,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

