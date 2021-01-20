JustInvest LLC Purchases 72,745 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

