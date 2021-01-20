JustInvest LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock worth $78,781,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

