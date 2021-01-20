JustInvest LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.13. 360,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

