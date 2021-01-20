K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

KNTNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,898. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

