Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

