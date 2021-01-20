Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.