KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Shares of BEKE traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 5,541,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,860. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $96,441,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $503,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

