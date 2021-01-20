Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,693 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BSCN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

