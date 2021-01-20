Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,292 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 88,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

