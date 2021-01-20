Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,719 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.11. 3,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,799. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.17.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

