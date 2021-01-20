Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 81,152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. 13,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

