Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 97,414 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,941 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.