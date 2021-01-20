KeyCorp Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $20.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

