Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.