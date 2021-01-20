KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. 926,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

